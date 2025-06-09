WFA Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,136,000 after buying an additional 2,553,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,320,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

