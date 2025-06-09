iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $329.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $337.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

