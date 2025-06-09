Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Booking by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,527,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,377.33.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,614.61 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,639.70. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,990.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4,931.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

