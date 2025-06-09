Single Point Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $407.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

