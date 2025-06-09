Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $614.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

