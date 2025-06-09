The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

