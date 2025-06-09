Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lowered by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

