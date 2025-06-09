Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Invests $2.37 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

BATS GOVT opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

