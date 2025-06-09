Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after acquiring an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $407.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

