CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,221 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.29 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. The company has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

