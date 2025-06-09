PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

