Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after buying an additional 3,062,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $279.94 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.50 and a 200-day moving average of $295.70.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

