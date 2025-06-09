Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 6.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

