Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $98.24 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.