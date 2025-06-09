Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $672.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.90 and a 200-day moving average of $645.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

