Sherman Asset Management Inc. Sells 953 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after acquiring an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

