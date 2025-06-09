Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

