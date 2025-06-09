NewSquare Capital LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

