CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 37,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $63.61 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

