Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 10.1% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $170,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

