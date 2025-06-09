Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,977 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $104,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after buying an additional 1,038,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

