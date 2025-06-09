Everest Management Corp. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everest Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Everest Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

