Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $6,544,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,197,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 358,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

