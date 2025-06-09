Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IWD opened at $190.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.68 and a 200 day moving average of $188.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.