CGC Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CGC Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,259,000 after purchasing an additional 261,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,895,000 after buying an additional 879,260 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,752,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

