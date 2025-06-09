Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $39,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,759.96. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IRM opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.66, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. Iron Mountain's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

