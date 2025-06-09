Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Sells $64,707.70 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Atif Rafiq sold 265 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.18, for a total transaction of $64,707.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,101.32. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE FLUT opened at $249.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average is $253.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a PE ratio of 86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 24.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 89.3% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLUT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.