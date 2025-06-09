Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Reduced by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.94 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

