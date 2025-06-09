Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

