Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $56.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

