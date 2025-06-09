Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,297,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,048 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,700,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,382,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,339 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $31.91 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

