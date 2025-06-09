Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 264 Shares

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Christine M. Mccarthy sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $64,447.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,463.08. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.61 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6,491.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 344,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

