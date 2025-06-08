Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the period.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Stock Performance

JULM stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – July (JULM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in July JULM was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

