WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $252.73 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

