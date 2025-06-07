T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 139.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TMUS opened at $245.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.07.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

