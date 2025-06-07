Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $572.87 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

