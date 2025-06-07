Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 12,664 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 540,185.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $61.13 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

