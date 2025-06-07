Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

