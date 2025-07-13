V2 Financial group LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

V2 Financial group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of V2 Financial group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,896,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $576.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

