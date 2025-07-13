Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $41.28 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $550.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $501.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

