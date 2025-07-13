Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.8% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

