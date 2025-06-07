2,486 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,006,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

