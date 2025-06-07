Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 479,482 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,024,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 459,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,435 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 279,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,771 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $12.79 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $346.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

