Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,914 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.98. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

