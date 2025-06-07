IAM Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.92 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

