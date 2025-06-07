Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 25.5% – Here’s Why

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) rose 25.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,812,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$238.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$44,038.74. 15.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

