Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.8% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 795,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 134,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Organto Foods Trading Down 14.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

