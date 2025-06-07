Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Up 30.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shot up 30.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 109,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Adamera Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.
About Adamera Minerals
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
