Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

