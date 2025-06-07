Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 795,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 134,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Featured Articles

